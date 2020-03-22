Returning to respectability

MADISON — When Hall of Famer Bud Foster resigned as men’s basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin following a three-win season in 1958-59, the athletic director at the time, Ivan Williamson, wanted a high-profile coach to replace him.
But Williamson was a former football coach, so he assigned John Erickson, who had just completed his first season as UW’s first full-time basketball assistant coach, to lead the search for Foster’s replacement.
“Ivy had me interview the coaches,” Erickson told me in 2011. “He wasn’t sure who they were, so he said, ‘Well, you interview them.’ I interviewed (St. Joseph’s) Jack Ramsey and (Arizona State’s) Ned Wulk and (Utah’s) Jack Gardner and a whole bunch of guys that were well-known. They were trying to get a big-name coach, but I guess they all went back to their places and got raises. I remember the athletic board was meeting on April 1 and Ivy called me that day and said, ‘John, we’ve been trying to get a big-name coach, but we’re not able to get one. Do you think you’d be interested in taking the head job?’ I said, ‘Boy, I’d love to have it.’ He said, ‘OK, then. The athletic board will appoint you and you’re it.’ It was just like that.”
If ever a story indicated how far UW’s basketball program had fallen by 1959, that was it — the AD having a fledgling assistant coach interview his potential bosses. A change was needed and Erickson, a sharpshooting guard at Beloit College a decade earlier, gave UW one when he got the job.
Erickson’s pressing, fastbreaking style was the polar opposite of the structured wheel offense UW had been running — at times with great success — for 50 years under coaches Walter Meanwell and Foster. But the game passed Foster by at some point in the 1950s and Erickson was a breath of fresh air for a program that had fallen on hard times.
“It was a culture shock for a lot of guys because he was uptempo, he just wanted us to go,” Dave Kelliher, who played for Erickson at UW, said Saturday. “We ran some sets, of course, but he wanted to get the ball off the board and go with it. He didn’t want to set it up too much.”
Erickson, who died at 92 Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, never turned UW into a Big Ten Conference power, though he did return some respectability to the program. A charming, religious man with a knack for hiring outstanding assistant coaches, Erickson had a 110-114 record in nine seasons with the Badgers.
His 1961-62 team finished 17-7 and was second in the Big Ten with a 10-4 mark, including a late-season rout of No. 1-ranked Ohio State that was unquestionably the program’s biggest win during its infamous 47-year postseason tournament drought.
“Looking back at that team and the way Erickson developed it ... it was a nice ballclub,” said former UW athletic director Pat Richter, a three-sport star who played on the team. “But with John, nobody really blew their horn or tooted it or things like that. He was just an easy-going guy.”
Erickson had trouble building on that success, in part because key players such as Ron Jackson and Jack Brens became academically ineligible. Erickson’s final two teams at UW finished 13-11 and in the Big Ten’s first division, but the Badgers never reached the NCAA tournament — remember, only one team per conference back then — and he left in 1968 to become the first general manager of the expansion Milwaukee Bucks. A year later, the Bucks won a coin flip for the first pick in the NBA draft and took UCLA’s Lew Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), who led them to their only NBA title in 1970-71.
By then, Erickson was gone, having left to run for the U.S. Senate in 1970. Erickson lost the election to incumbent Sen. William Proxmire and ended up as the executive director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 16 years. He and his late wife Polly, a well-known amateur golfer in Madison, moved to the Kansas City area for the FCA job and he later became the assistant commissioner in charge of basketball for the Big Eight (now Big 12) Conference.
Erickson loved coaching, though, and followed the Badgers religiously, showing up at the 2000 and 2014 Final Fours. As a coach, he followed the lessons of Dolph Stanley, the legendary mentor who turned Beloit College into a barnstorming, fastbreaking phenomenon in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Under Erickson, UW was free-wheeling and took on all comers.
“John loved playing against teams that had stars,” said John Powless, who coached under Erickson and succeeded him in 1968. “He felt that spectator-wise people deserved to see the talents of these guys. Everybody played all these Mickey Mouse defenses trying to stop people like (Princeton’s) Bill Bradley and it probably opened it up for other people to score. But John was a straight man-to-man guy and he loved to get up and down the floor. He played that way at Beloit College.”
Erickson was Beloit’s first 1,000-point scorer and teamed with Johnny Orr on Stanley’s first great teams. Orr, who joined Erickson as an assistant at UW in 1959, later coached at Michigan and Iowa State.
UW players sometimes rolled their eyes when Erickson began talking religion at practice, but they also appreciated him as an equal-opportunity coach.
“I think he gave a lot of players on the team a chance to prove what they could or couldn’t do,” said Dave Vander Meulen, who played two seasons for Erickson. “Then he had a good assistant, Orr, who explained things personally to players. That really helped.”
In the end, Erickson wasn’t able to bring UW basketball out of the dark ages, but he did start it on its journey.