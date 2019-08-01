To enjoy “The Altruists,” you will need to get past the disgusting fact that the wise, witty book was written by someone who was about 27 when he completed it (Ridker was born in 1991). In the tradition of Stephen McCauley and Elinor Lipman, “The Altruists” is a comic novel about a family whose members are not just stuck in ruts but have fallen into ruts and then piled mounds of stuckness on top of themselves.
Arthur Alter is the patriarch, a widower and failing professor who is about to lose the family’s St. Louis home. Son Ethan has squandered the potential he showed when he graduated from college eight years earlier, and daughter Maggie, a more recent graduate, is following Ethan’s non-career non-path. Both resent their father’s behavior before and after the death of their beloved mother, so there’s lots to unpack when Arthur invites them home for an awkward reconciliation attempt.
Ridker is preternaturally smart about the traps that even bright people set for themselves, he loves his all of his messed-up characters and he finds hopeful-but-not-unrealistic ways for them to live their better, if not best, lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.