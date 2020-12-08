Rhode Island added

MADISON — The first scheduling snafu this season arrived for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, and nobody within the program was particularly surprised or discouraged.

Badgers coach Greg Gard knew all along that it would be a matter of when, not if, the schedule would have to be adjusted on the fly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That moment arrived four games into the season and No. 13 UW will host Rhode Island on Wednesday at the Kohl Center — tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. to accommodate the Big Ten Network — instead of playing Louisville as previously scheduled.

One of the benefits of having a veteran team is that Gard doesn’t have to worry too much about how his players will respond to the change in plans. They just want to play.

“We kind of already knew going into this season that there could be a lot of changes, so it was kind of what we expected,” said forward Aleem Ford, one of six seniors in the rotation. “So regardless of who we have scheduled in front of us, we’re just going to attack it day by day and get ready for whoever we have up next.”

The announcement Monday that the UW-Louisville game was postponed wasn’t surprising. The Cardinals paused all team activities indefinitely last Thursday night after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.