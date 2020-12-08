Rhode Island added

MADISON — The first scheduling snafu this season arrived for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, and nobody within the program was particularly surprised or discouraged.
Badgers coach Greg Gard knew all along that it would be a matter of when, not if, the schedule would have to be adjusted on the fly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That moment arrived four games into the season and No. 13 UW will host Rhode Island on Wednesday at the Kohl Center — tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. to accommodate the Big Ten Network — instead of playing Louisville as previously scheduled.
One of the benefits of having a veteran team is that Gard doesn’t have to worry too much about how his players will respond to the change in plans. They just want to play.
“We kind of already knew going into this season that there could be a lot of changes, so it was kind of what we expected,” said forward Aleem Ford, one of six seniors in the rotation. “So regardless of who we have scheduled in front of us, we’re just going to attack it day by day and get ready for whoever we have up next.”
The announcement Monday that the UW-Louisville game was postponed wasn’t surprising. The Cardinals paused all team activities indefinitely last Thursday night after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
Gard said he’s still hoping the game, which is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, can be played. That matchup would come no earlier than Sunday and will depend on how testing goes the remainder of the week for the No. 25 Cardinals (4-0).
UW dropped nine spots to No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a heartbreaking 67-65 loss at Marquette last Friday night. Director of basketball operations Marc VandeWettering, who handles the Badgers’ schedule, spent the following day working to find a replacement for Louisville and UW had some interesting options to fill that opening this week.
The Badgers (3-1) are scheduled to host Northern Iowa on Dec. 16, but there were discussions about moving that game up a week as the Panthers were also scrambling to an opponent due to COVID-19 issues. That plan fell through when Richmond, which was on pause, returned to practice over the weekend, meaning its game with Northern Iowa was back on.
Another intriguing option for UW: A neutral-site game against UConn in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. That matchup couldn’t be arranged, which turned out to be a blessing for the Badgers because the Huskies went on pause on Monday.
UW had been working to reschedule a game against No. 12 Tennessee, which was originally supposed to open the season at the Kohl Center to wrap up a home-and-home series. The Badgers were willing to reshuffle their schedule to play the Volunteers later this month, but that possibility fell by the wayside as well.
Enter Rhode Island. VandeWettering said he got a “blind email” from the Rams and notified Gard on Saturday afternoon. By that night, the programs had worked out the details if, as expected, the UW-Louisville game had to be postponed.
Considering a potential game against Louisville later in the week is still up in the air, the last thing Gard wanted was to not play any games this week. By the time the visit from Northern Iowa rolls around next week, it would have been 12 days between games for the Badgers.
“These guys want to play and that’s important and we need to see really good competition to keep learning and growing,” Gard said. “But we’re also running out of dates to get seven (non-conference) games in. To be able to get Rhode Island at the 11th hour like this — a really good team, a really good program, terrific players — I think that’s about as good as it could get given the short notice we had to work with.”
The Rams (3-2) have won three consecutive games — over South Florida, San Francisco and Seton Hall — after opening the season with losses to Arizona State and Boston College. Rhode Island’s first four games were played at the Bubbleville multi-team event in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Senior guard Fatts Russell was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 selection last season, when the Rams went 21-9 overall and finished third with a 13-5 conference record. Russell leads the Rams with 17.6 points per game and is surrounded by a host of transfers who will test UW’s defense, much like Marquette did.
The Badgers had an off day before returning to practice Sunday for what Gard called a “work on us” session.
Gard thought his team did a lot of things well in its first defeat of the season, but there were plenty of negatives to point out in game that was decided at the buzzer on a putback tip-in by Marquette freshman forward Justin Lewis.
Among the topics Gard addressed in film review and later on the court: Ball-screen and transition defense and, on the other end of the court, playing through pressure, finishing near the rim, feeding the post and doing a better job of locating teammates cutting to the basket.
“Really, everything that we did wrong was kind of like things that we did to ourselves,” Ford said. “We kind of beat ourselves in a sense. Pretty much everything that coach Gard showed on the clips was us breaking our rules.
“Defensively, if they scored, it was most likely because we broke a rule, didn’t box out, and things that we can really fix. So on the bright side, it’s something that we can continue to work on and get better at. We really get that chance with a good team like Rhode Island coming in Wednesday.”
