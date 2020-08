Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rick G. Roquet, 36, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Roquet had methamphetamine Aug. 18 when he was arrested for breaking into a storage unit the month prior in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.