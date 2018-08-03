The La Crosse Lions Club will hold their 11th annual Ride for Sight Saturday, Aug. 4. The Ride for Sight is a family fun trail ride or a road ride through La Crosse County.The rides begin at the parking lot for the La Crosse River Bicycle Trailhead on Hwy. B in La Crosse. There are 12K and 22K trail rides and 25K, 50K and 100K road rides. The 100K ride features Killer Hill which is a welcomed challenge for experienced riders. Each of the rides is supported by sag support and rest stops. Riders receive a free T-shirt or bike socks, lunch following the ride, and a bike tune-up. Door prizes and raffle prizes are also available courtesy of the ride’s sponsors.
The Ride for Sight supports the many Lion Club vision projects, including a free eye clinic, vision screening in area schools and day care centers, purchase of glasses for the needy, the Lions Eye Bank, and much more. The La Crosse Lions have been supporting the vision needs of the community for nearly 100 years.
The cost for the Ride is $20 for adults (two for $35), and $8 for children 6 and older. There is a family maximum of $50. The cost is slightly higher on the day of the ride ($25 or two for $45 with a max of $60 per family) so advanced registration is appreciated and preferred. Registration information is available on the Lions’ website www.lacrosselions.org or by calling 608-386-1854.
