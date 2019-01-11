The West Salem June Dairy Days Association has reached a crossroads.
As some of you are aware, 2019 will be our 50th annual community festival.
We are asking for community volunteers who are interested in keeping the festival going forward in 2019 and after.
The executive board is committed to June Dairy Days 2019, but there has been suggestions without additional volunteers, this may be our last year. We are looking for people throughout the area whose desire is to keep June Dairy Days a wonderful part of our community.
We have several committees that individuals can get involved with and find out more about how our association works, without diving fully into the executive board.
Committees include: Entertainment, Grounds, Promotion, 50th Anniversary Activities, Family Activities, Food. Some of the committee’s work is primarily pre-fest (Entertainment, Promotions), while others (Grounds, Food) happen during the weekend. Still other committees (Family Activities, 50th Anniversary) have commitments both pre-festival and during the festival.
We hear many reasons for not getting involved, and we want you to know we will work with your schedule if you have the desire to be involved.
We have an association meeting on 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at WestView Inn in downtown West Salem. Please attend a provide new ideas and fresh input.
You can contact us through our Facebook page or at: info@JuneDairyDays.com.
We appreciate your consideration for this opportunity to become more involved in our amazing community.
Truly, none of us wishes for the end of June Dairy Days, but without more involvement, we have no choice. It’s a great group to be part of, but time for fresh input and new ideas to keep it going.
Rita Schmitz
