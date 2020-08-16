Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight on road

Hamlin finished second, followed by Truex and Jimmie Johnson.

Another top contender, Kevin Harvick, got turned around while braking into the “international horseshoe” and never recovered. Rookie Christopher Bell hit Harvick in the rear and spun him out.

Ryan Newman finished 19th in his return to the scene of his most harrowing crash.

Newman delivered a special message to safety workers minutes before the race started. Newman spoke over his radio to the control tower, a clip that was later played during the NBC broadcast.

“Hey everyone, just want to say a big thank you,” Newman said. “This is a special day for me. I owe a lot of it because of all the things that you guys did back in February. It’s enabled me to … come back into this racetrack and do what I love.

“Thank you for your support, not only for me personally but all the things you do for all us drivers. It goes a long way, and I want to say thank you from the deepest of my heart. Thank you.”