Single-lane closures are scheduled on eastbound Hwy. 16 on Monday and Tuesday near North Kinney Coulee Road/County OS, Onalaska.
On Monday, the right lane and right-turn lane to North Kinney Coulee Road will be closed for storm sewer work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, the left lane and left-turn lane to County Road OS will be closed for storm sewer work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Delays are expected. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds for crews working in the area.
