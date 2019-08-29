Robert F. Stach, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 29 with possession of methamphetamine. Stach was arrested Aug. 21 after officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man, later identified as Stach, rocking back and forth in an alley near 321 Main St. Officers found a syringe in his hand, and a gem bag containing what appeared to be meth in his wallet, according to the criminal complaint.
