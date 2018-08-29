Robert Hattle, 59, of 939 Adams St., was charged Aug. 29 with substantial battery, fourth-degree sexual assault, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Hattle grabbed a woman's buttox and threw her to the ground at Kornfest on Aug. 18, then pulled away from an officer when placed under arrest and actively fought being handcuffed, according to the complaint.
