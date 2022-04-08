Robin is a curious, spunky young lady! She really likes social interaction, and being around people. Robin came to us... View on PetFinder
According to preliminary results from Tuesday’s election, three incumbents have been unseated from the La Crosse County Board and a total of s…
Ashley for the Arts organizers have announced their full main stage lineup for the 2022 event, scheduled for Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.
April 20 will be the last day for the Great Harvest Bread Co. store at 58 Copeland Ave., which Jennifer Williamson opened in January 2014.
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Voters in the Bangor, Onalaska and West Salem School Districts went to the polls Tuesday to elect school board members, and it was a big night…
A 25-year-old La Crosse man was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography after an April 1 initial appearance in La …
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Two new faces will join the La Crosse Board of Education and one incumbent will remain after Tuesday’s election.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
Two La Crosse residents were charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police reportedly seized drugs with a street value of $15,000.
