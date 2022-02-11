Rodgers joins rare company

GREEN BAY — Earlier this week, as he prepared to tee off at hole No. 16 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Rodgers corrected the public-address announcer who, in addition to saying Rodgers has “the greatest man bun in NFL history,” said the Green Bay Packers quarterback was a three-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers held up four fingers, and the announcer altered his introduction accordingly — even though the award had yet to be presented.

“I’ve got to update my bio,” the announcer confessed.

On Thursday night, as expected, the NFL officially updated Rodgers’ career resume by indeed naming him the 2021 Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.

Rodgers received 39 votes from the Associated Press’ 50-person national media panel, while recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got 10 votes.

Ex-University of Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt was named the NFL defensive player of the year, an award announced and presented by his older brother, J.J.

The MVP marks Rodgers’ fourth, and his second in a row. With four, Rodgers became only the second player in NFL history to win more than three MVPs, with only Peyton Manning (five) ahead of him. Rodgers’ predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre, won three MVP awards (1995, 1996, 1997), as did Brady, running back Jim Brown and quarterback Johnny Unitas.

Rodgers finished regular-season play having completed 366 of 531 passes (68.9%) for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and 30 sacks for an NFL-best 111.9 passer rating in 16 games, having missed a Nov. 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19.

Although those numbers were down from Rodgers’ MVP-winning stats in 2020 — when he was 372 of 526 (a career-best 70.7% completion percentage) for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns, five interceptions and 20 sacks for a passer rating of 121.5 — Rodgers said late in the regular season that winning this MVP, to go with the awards he won in 2011, 2014 and 2020, would mean more to him than the previous three.

“Yes, 100% it would. This has been one of my favorite years of football,” Rodgers said. “It’s hard to think of a year that I’ve enjoyed more than this one, even with all the adversity.

“I’ve told the guys this a few times when I’ve had the opportunity to speak to them pregame, one of the greatest satisfactions in life is being held to a standard by your teammates and living up to that standard. I know when I take the field, that there’s a standard those guys hold me to and there’s an expectation of performance. And to be able to go out there and perform week after week — the way that I want to perform — has been extremely meaningful to me.”

Whether it’s been meaningful enough to convince him to return to the Packers for an 18th season — and 15th as the starting quarterback — remains to be seen.

Speaking after the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional playoff round at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, Rodgers promised to reach a decision on his future — if he wants to stay with the Packers, request a trade to start fresh with another team, or retire — quickly because the Packers have a host of other personnel decision to make, including on two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is expected to be franchise-tagged.

“There are a lot of decisions to be made and key players, a lot of guys who played tonight,” Rodgers said after the offense struggled against the 49ers and Rodgers finished the game having completed 20 of 29 passes for 225 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions (91.9 rating) while absorbing five sacks. “Obviously Davante is the best receiver in the league, and he’s a free agent, knowing they can obviously tag him. … So many guys’ contracts are up or on the brink or salary cap stuff, so lot of decisions to be made.

“I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing, so a lot of decisions in the next couple months.”

With the Packers roughly $45 million over next season’s expected salary cap of $208.2 million, and with Rodgers carrying a $46.8 million cap number himself, the Packers almost certainly cannot bring Rodgers back for 2022 under the terms of his current deal.

Asked if the way the season ended, with yet another loss short of a return trip to the Super Bowl, will affect his thinking, Rodgers replied: “Of course it does. But there’s obviously a lot of decisions to be made. There’s a lot of players whose futures are up in the air, so definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions will go. But I’ll have the conversations with Brian in the next week or so, and get a little bit more clarity. And (I’ll) think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.”

In a red-carpet interview before the NFL Honors show began, Packers coach Matt LaFleur told NFL Network he had “no updates” on where things stood between the organization and the quarterback.

“Absolutely, we’re in communication,” LaFleur said. “We had a good few days after the season to sit down and really try to digest the season.

“(We’re) just going to let him go through is process. But certainly, we’re hopeful to have him back in Green Bay. Shoot, the guy’s done so much for so many — everybody in that organization, everybody in that city — and certainly would love to see him retire as a Packer.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0