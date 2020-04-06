Rodgers makes all-decade team

Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also chosen on every ballot of the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee are Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker. All but tackle Thomas and guard Yanda are active.

The 55-member team is comprised only of players who made an AP All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of America all-conference squad from 2010-19. Four of the unanimous players — Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker — won Super Bowls during the decade.

“Being elected unanimously is really, really cool,” said Tucker, who has worked with the same long snapper and holder since breaking into the NFL in 2012. “There’s kind of a lot going on in the world right now, so it’s hard to be super excited about stuff that happens in the football world, but it is still an incredible honor.