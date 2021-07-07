Romi Londre: Dealing with lactose intolerance

Lactose intolerance is common in North America, but why is that? And what foods have lactose?
Lactose is the main carbohydrate found in dairy foods. It is a natural source of energy and requires an enzyme called lactase to be digested. Most babies and children make enough lactase to enjoy dairy without worry. Dairy is an important source of calcium and protein for growing little ones. However, many adults lose the ability to make enough lactase, causing lactose intolerance.
When there isn’t enough of the lactase enzyme available in the small intestine, this leaves lactose undigested which can lead to fairly mild symptoms of bloating and gas as bacteria in the large intestine break down the lactose. Some people experience abdominal cramping, nausea, diarrhea, or even vomiting within 30 minutes to 2 hours after eating something containing lactose. It’s possible to become temporarily lactose intolerant after a GI illness.
For those with milder lactose intolerance, taking care to only have a small serving of a lactose-containing food with a meal may reduce symptoms. Some dairy foods that tend to be lower in lactose and better tolerated include yogurt, kefir, ricotta cheese, cream cheese, and aged cheeses such as swiss, cheddar, and parmesan. Eating or drinking something containing lactose on an empty stomach can be harder to tolerate.
For those that love milk, but milk doesn’t love them back, a lactose-reduced cow’s milk may be the best option. These are widely available and may taste slightly sweeter than cow’s milk as the lactose has been broken down into smaller carbohydrates.
Lactose-free milk boasts the same nutrition facts as regular milk with 8 grams of protein, 25% of your daily calcium, and 90 calories per cup for skim milk. Some “ultra-filtered” milks are also lactose-free. Ultra-filtered milks have less liquid and more solids thus more protein and calcium than regular milk.
There are numerous non-dairy “milks” available these days. Most of them have been fortified with calcium however many do not measure up to milk when it comes to protein.
Soy milk is the closest with 6-8 grams of protein per cup. Most of the following alternative milks contain somewhere between 0 and 3 grams of protein per cup: almond, rice, cashew, coconut, oat, and hemp milks. Some alternative milks have protein added to them. Choose unsweetened versions of non-dairy milks to avoid added sugar.
It is recommended to get 3 servings per day from the dairy/dairy alternative food group to meet your calcium needs for the day. The recipes below can help you meet that goal, whether you choose to use dairy or alternative products. The nutrition facts listed are for the original ingredients.
Carrot Cake Overnight Oats
By Mayo Clinic Staff
Dietitian’s Tip: This oatmeal is loaded with calcium, protein, fiber, and vitamin A. Chia seeds are high in heart-healthy soluble fiber and omega 3 fatty acids. Both the oats and the chia seeds provide soluble fiber which helps lower cholesterol levels. The small amount of carrots in this recipe provides 100% of your vitamin A for the day and is good for your eyes and immune system.
Ingredients
½ cup rolled oats
⅔ cup skim milk
¼ cup finely grated carrot
1½ teaspoons chia seeds
2 teaspoons maple syrup
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon pecans, chopped
1 tablespoon shredded coconut, unsweetened
Directions
Mix all ingredients, except for the pecans and coconut, in a bowl or mason jar. Top with pecans and coconuts and cover with lid. Refrigerate overnight and eat chilled. Serve 1.
Nutrition information: Per serving: Calories 395, fat 12 g, saturated fat 3 g, sodium 135 mg, carbohydrate 55 g, fiber 9 g, protein 21 g, vitamin A 100% daily value, calcium 36% daily value
Simple Green Smoothie
By Mayo clinic staff
Ingredients
- 2 cups of fat-free kefir*
- 2 cups of your favorite frozen fruit
- 1 cup/handful of fresh spinach or kale
Directions
Place all ingredients in blender. Blend and serve. Note nutrition facts are for kefir, substituting other dairy products. Serves 2.
Nutrition information: Per serving: Calories 200, fat 0 g, sodium 125 mg, carbohydrates 30 g, fiber 4 g, protein 10 g, calcium 30% daily value
*What is kefir? Kefir is a fermented milk drink that contains beneficial probiotics and is lower in lactose than milk. It is often described as a drinkable yogurt, but kefir actually contains more probiotics.
Romi Londre is a Registered Dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse