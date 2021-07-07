Romi Londre: Dealing with lactose intolerance

Lactose intolerance is common in North America, but why is that? And what foods have lactose?

Lactose is the main carbohydrate found in dairy foods. It is a natural source of energy and requires an enzyme called lactase to be digested. Most babies and children make enough lactase to enjoy dairy without worry. Dairy is an important source of calcium and protein for growing little ones. However, many adults lose the ability to make enough lactase, causing lactose intolerance.

When there isn’t enough of the lactase enzyme available in the small intestine, this leaves lactose undigested which can lead to fairly mild symptoms of bloating and gas as bacteria in the large intestine break down the lactose. Some people experience abdominal cramping, nausea, diarrhea, or even vomiting within 30 minutes to 2 hours after eating something containing lactose. It’s possible to become temporarily lactose intolerant after a GI illness.

For those with milder lactose intolerance, taking care to only have a small serving of a lactose-containing food with a meal may reduce symptoms. Some dairy foods that tend to be lower in lactose and better tolerated include yogurt, kefir, ricotta cheese, cream cheese, and aged cheeses such as swiss, cheddar, and parmesan. Eating or drinking something containing lactose on an empty stomach can be harder to tolerate.