Ron Johnson ends objection to making Juneteenth federal holiday

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday ended his objection to making Juneteenth a federal paid holiday, a year after he put a stop to a bipartisan effort last summer to do so.

"While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter," Johnson said regarding a proposal to make June 19, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., a federal holiday. "Therefore, I do not intend to object."

Johnson lifting his objection could potentially pave the way for the Senate to pass the measure by unanimous consent in the near future, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has apparently already requested, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who also supports the measure.