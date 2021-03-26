Roster reduction

The Milwaukee Brewers have released pitchers Brad Boxberger and Jordan Zimmermann as the team works to narrow down its season-opening roster.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says he hopes to keep both pitchers by signing them to minor league contracts and sending them to the organization’s alternate site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“I think both of them have positive experiences here in camp,” Stearns said Friday at the club’s spring training site in Phoenix. “I think both of them feel good about the organization. I’m hopeful. But we’ll leave it at that.”

Both right-handers pitched in the majors with other organizations last season. Last month, the Brewers signed them to minor league contracts that included invitations to major-league camp.

Boxberger would have received a one-year contract paying $1.15 million while in the majors had he been added to the 40-man roster and Zimmermann would have gotten $1 million,

The 34-year-old Zimmermann, a two-time All-Star with the Washington Nationals earlier in his career, had struggled with injuries the last two seasons and went 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA for Detroit last year. Boxberger, who turns 33 on May 27, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 relief appearances with Miami.