In partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Royal Bank is offering $5,000 grants to eligible residents and businesses for flood-hit communities in central Wisconsin.
Homeowners and small businesses affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides that occurred between Aug. 17 and Sept. 14 are eligible to receive funding. Funds are provided by the FHLBank Chicago through its Community First Disaster Relief Program.
Through this program, Royal Bank is able to offer grants to eligible households and businesses within the Federal Emergency Management Agency–declared disaster area, which includes Adams, Crawford, Dane, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iron, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis through Jan. 31, 2019.
“This program is great for those still recovering from the flooding we experienced earlier this year,” said Dan Ravenscroft, president & CEO of Royal Bank. “We’re thrilled to partner with FHLBank Chicago in this program. So far, we’ve been able to provide over $100,000 in grants to local businesses and families who so urgently need it.”
To qualify, the property impacted must either be a business or a primary residence with $5,000 or more in damage. Businesses must meet Small Business Administration eligibility requirements and individuals must meet income limits.
Call 800-873-1406 for information about eligibility requirements and application rules.
Royal Bank locations include Camp Douglas, Elroy, Gays Mills, Hillsboro, Mauston, New Lisbon and Viroqua.
