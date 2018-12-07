Months have passed since the area-wide flooding event and homeowners and businesses are still working to get back to life as usual. In partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago), Royal Bank is offering $5,000 grants to eligible residents and businesses for flood-hit communities in central Wisconsin.
Homeowners and small businesses affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides that occurred between Aug. 17, 2018 and Sept. 14, 2018 are eligible to receive funding. Funds are provided by the FHLBank Chicago through its Community First® Disaster Relief Program.
Through this program, Royal Bank is able to offer $5,000 grants to eligible households and businesses within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)–declared disaster area (FEMA disaster declaration DR-4402), which includes Adams, Crawford, Dane, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iron, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis through Jan. 31, 2019.
“This program is great for those still recovering from the flooding we experienced earlier this year,” said Dan Ravenscroft, president and CEO of Royal Bank. “We’re thrilled to partner with FHLBank Chicago in this program. So far, we’ve been able to provide over $100,000 in grants to local businesses and families who so urgently need it.”
To qualify, the property impacted must either be a business or a primary residence with $5,000 or more in damage. Businesses must meet Small Business Administration (SBA) eligibility requirements and individuals must meet income limits.
Royal Bank has a strong history of working closely with FHLBank Chicago by offering fixed-rate home loan lending using the FHLBank Chicago’s Mortgage Partnership Finance® (MPF®) Program. The mission of FHLBank Chicago is to partner with member shareholders in Illinois and Wisconsin to provide them competitively priced funding, , a reasonable rate on their investment, and support for community investment activities. The Community First Disaster Relief Program has provided assistance to Illinois and Wisconsin communities rebuilding from FEMA-declared disaster areas since its inception in 2013. Program details are available on fhlbc.com under Community Investment.
If your home or business has been impacted, contact your local Royal Bank office or 800-873-1406 to learn more about eligibility requirements and how to apply.
