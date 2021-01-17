Run to daylight: Packers ground game delivers production while setting up knockout touchdown

“I just said, ‘Look, I’m not some of the dudes that you’ve covered. So I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere and let’s give the people what they came here for,’” recounted Adams, who caught nine passes for 66 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown on which he lost Ramsey with double motion before the snap. “And by the time I said that, it was literally like police and ambulances and (security) coming out on the field and trying to break up something that wasn’t really that crazy like that.

“It wasn’t in a disrespectful way or anything like that, just because like I said I respect him as a player. … I wouldn’t call it an altercation. It was nothing to make headlines.”

Neither was the matchup. Because Ramsey didn’t follow Adams into the slot and sometimes passed Adams off when Adams went in motion, it wasn’t a game where the two first-team All-Pros were matched up on every play.

But whatever their exchange lacked in trash-talking, Adams certainly made up for it after the game. Asked who can stop the Packers offense if the No. 1 defense in the league can’t, Adams replied, “Nobody. We stop ourselves. I think that’s been proven at this point. They’ve got a lot of guys who do things at a high level and some of the best at their position, but the way we come together is just different than anybody else.”

EXTRA POINTS: LaFleur confirmed that kicker Mason Crosby suffered a left shoulder injury on the botched extra point when punter/holder JK Scott fielded a bad snap from Hunter Bradley and inexplicably flipped the ball to Crosby, who absorbed a hard tackle. Crosby finished the game but was in clear pain. “It showed a lot of grit and toughness to come back in the game,” LaFleur said. “I know he’s not 100 percent, but he came through and delivered big for us.” .. Inside linebacker Krys Barnes left the game with a thumb injury but ran to the locker room and returned to the game wearing a protective cast. … Rodgers didn’t want to look too far ahead to next week’s NFC Championship Game matchup with either 43-year-old Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or 42-year-old Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, but he did make one observation: “The combined age of the starting quarterbacks will definitely be up there,” Rodgers said with a chuckle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0