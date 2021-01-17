Run to daylight: Packers ground game delivers production while setting up knockout touchdown

GREEN BAY — Even if Aaron Donald had been fully healthy — which the Los Angeles Rams seven-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle most definitely was not on Saturday — the Green Bay Packers wanted to run the football.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was convinced that it was vital to winning their NFC Divisional playoff showdown with the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense, not only to be productive but to set up what he wanted to do in the passing game.
Mission. Accomplished.
With his backs rushing for 188 yards and their productivity setting up a play-action passing game that has been fabulous all season long — and was on the decisive 58-yard Aaron Rodgers-to-Allen Lazard touchdown in the fourth quarter—LaFleur and the Packers offense had their way with the top-ranked Rams throughout their 32-18 victory.
“It’s all about playing complementary football, and anytime you have the ability to run the football, the defense has to honor that,” LaFleur explained after the Packers gained 484 total yards, the second most in a game in team playoff history behind only the 493 yards they put up at Arizona in the 2009 playoffs, in Rodgers’ first postseason start.
“Some of these (passing) plays that come open, like the touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, why that even is feasible is because we lined up in the same formation multiple times and we’re running the ball pretty well. … And then you can go up over the top and create a huge play — a big, explosive play for a touchdown. So that’s just the philosophy, and we’ll continue with that. It still comes down to the execution of our players, and they did a hell of a job tonight.”
All three of the Packers’ backs contributed, with Aaron Jones finishing with 99 yards (including a 60-yard gain to start the third quarter and a 1-yard run to cap that drive), Jamaal Williams gaining 65 yards on only 12 carries (many of them tough, physical runs) and rookie AJ Dillon adding 27 yards on six carries.
“All three of those guys, we feel like we’ve got three No. 1s, and no matter who is in there, they’re going to produce,” LaFleur said. “That’s a luxury to have.”
That allowed Rodgers to use the play-action game exquisitely, and it not only helped him throwing the ball (23 of 36, 296 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 108.1 rating) but on a 1-yard touchdown run he had in the first half.
“In (the Rams’) style of defense, you have to run the ball. They almost dare you to kind of stick with it,” Rodgers explained. “We felt really good about sticking with the run and knowing that it might be some dinking and dunking at times, but we would have some opportunities into the game where after we established the run to take some shots down the field. We stayed patient.”
That patience with the run paid off on the touchdown to Lazard, who atoned for dropping what should have been a 60-yard touchdown catch-and-run earlier in the game.
“I could definitely feel the urgency of the safeties and the corners especially in the run game. Even more so late in the fourth quarter, just because of the lead and everything,” Lazard said. “That just goes to the fact we were able to run the ball very well and get the ball on the second and third level to be able to set up plays like that.”
LAYING IT ON THE LINE: Both Rodgers and LaFleur were quick to praise the offensive line for making all that production possible. With Donald playing just 39 of a possible 72 snaps because of the rib cartilage injury he suffered in the Rams’ NFC Wild Card win at Seattle last weekend, the Packers took advantage — but they also went right at Donald at times when he was on the field.
Playing without five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, the line didn’t allow Rodgers to be sacked, and second-year left guard Elgton Jenkins was able to manhandle the less-than-100% Donald at times.
“Our O-line really answered the bell, man. That’s a really good front, and a really good scheme and our guys did it — both in the run game and the pass game,” LaFleur said. “For us to keep our quarterback clean, that was huge. And then to compound that and do it in the run game … You’ve got to keep a defense off balance. The way you do that is you’ve got to have the ability to run the football. Although it may not always be pretty, I think our guys do a hell of a job. Just a great group of men.”
Added Rodgers: “They were the stars of the game tonight. I don’t know if I got touched hardly at all the entire night, other than scrambling outside the pocket. That was a fantastic performance by them. They dominated the line of scrimmage.”
MATCHUP, SMATCHUP: The much talked-about one-on-one matchup between Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey never really materialized. Not that Adams didn’t try to make it happen with a pregame interaction with Ramsey during warmups.
“I just said, ‘Look, I’m not some of the dudes that you’ve covered. So I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere and let’s give the people what they came here for,’” recounted Adams, who caught nine passes for 66 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown on which he lost Ramsey with double motion before the snap. “And by the time I said that, it was literally like police and ambulances and (security) coming out on the field and trying to break up something that wasn’t really that crazy like that.
“It wasn’t in a disrespectful way or anything like that, just because like I said I respect him as a player. … I wouldn’t call it an altercation. It was nothing to make headlines.”
Neither was the matchup. Because Ramsey didn’t follow Adams into the slot and sometimes passed Adams off when Adams went in motion, it wasn’t a game where the two first-team All-Pros were matched up on every play.
But whatever their exchange lacked in trash-talking, Adams certainly made up for it after the game. Asked who can stop the Packers offense if the No. 1 defense in the league can’t, Adams replied, “Nobody. We stop ourselves. I think that’s been proven at this point. They’ve got a lot of guys who do things at a high level and some of the best at their position, but the way we come together is just different than anybody else.”
EXTRA POINTS: LaFleur confirmed that kicker Mason Crosby suffered a left shoulder injury on the botched extra point when punter/holder JK Scott fielded a bad snap from Hunter Bradley and inexplicably flipped the ball to Crosby, who absorbed a hard tackle. Crosby finished the game but was in clear pain. “It showed a lot of grit and toughness to come back in the game,” LaFleur said. “I know he’s not 100 percent, but he came through and delivered big for us.” .. Inside linebacker Krys Barnes left the game with a thumb injury but ran to the locker room and returned to the game wearing a protective cast. … Rodgers didn’t want to look too far ahead to next week’s NFC Championship Game matchup with either 43-year-old Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or 42-year-old Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, but he did make one observation: “The combined age of the starting quarterbacks will definitely be up there,” Rodgers said with a chuckle.