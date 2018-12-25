Christmas Memories, as told by Dick Kinder, to his son, Darren, who edited the recollections:
- In 1944, my dad, Paul, was only 19 and already stationed somewhere in Europe. This was his first Christmas away from my mother and I. Dad was a PFC but claimed that he was a forward line technician.
He and other soldiers were somewhere in Europe on Christmas Eve 1944. They came upon a lone house in the countryside and dared to knock on the door, where they discovered a family of small children. Dad and the guys that he was serving with gave the family some “e-rations” and candy with this particular family who welcomed them inside for holiday cheer.
- In the 1950s, Dad used deer feet and made Santa’s reindeer prints in the snow around the house as a ruse to ensure that all six of us were being good before receiving our Christmas presents.
- My dad worked for his dad in the plumbing and heating business in Viola, Wis. In the early 1950s an older lady called us on Christmas and reported the she had no heat. My dad took the company truck along with my brother and I in what was a nasty snowstorm.
Once repairs were made, we set out for home again — only to end up in a ditch. We had to walk back to the lady’s farmhouse, where we were stranded for two days and two nights before getting our truck back on the road. During our time at the farmhouse, our host introduced us to making homemade candles.
- The tradition of running barefoot in the snow started in the 1950s with my Dad leading his six children a short distance just to have fun. Today, I am happy to report that this tradition is now in its fourth generation. Sure, it’s crazy and outlandish, but we’ve been doing this for almost 70 years. Dad always led the pack. Sadly, in 1991, Dad suffered a stroke that affected his vision and gait. But he demanded that he put his feet in a cake pan full of snow.
Dad, thanks for the Christmas memories from your wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
