Running smoothly

FORT MYERS, Fla. — So far, so good.

Though bench coach Derek Shelton has left to become the manager of the Pirates, meaning the Twins have a new man in charge of running spring training, second-year manager Rocco Baldelli has been pleased with the efficiency of camp in the early days.

“The schedule we’re using now is very similar to the one we used last year,” Baldelli said. “There are a few tweaks. Sometimes, personnel changes actually lead to some different things that you end up doing. But they are slight. You have to be on top of them and (Nate Dammann is) on top of them, Mike Bell’s on top of them. I think camp’s going really cleanly. I think it’s gone just the way we had planned.”

Baldelli said Dammann, the Twins’ recently-promoted quality-control coach, spent a lot of time on the production of the spring training schedule, taking on a lot of those responsibilities from Shelton. Bell, the team’s new bench coach, has helped in that realm.