Running to victory

After Mason Crosby’s field goal, Hopkins nailed a 52-yarder to cut it to 17-9 before the end of the third.

With the Packers still holding an eight-point lead with 8:28 to play, Rodgers found Jones for a 25-yard gain on third-and-14. That first down helped set up a 33-yard attempt by Crosby. The 13-year veteran was good on the kick with 2:34 to go to seal the win.

“That was pretty much the play of the game from an offensive standpoint,” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was looking pretty grim right there. Another third-and-long situation and just an incredible throw, incredible catch by Aaron Jones.”

Haskins linked up with Terry McLaurin on a 13-yard score late. Haskins was stopped by Blake Martinez on the 2-point conversion.

“I feel way more comfortable, but it’s a long road ahead for me,” said Haskins after his fifth career start.

“REDSKINS” PROTEST

About 30 to 40 protesters were outside of Lambeau Field speaking out against the “Redskins” name. One sign read, “I am not a mascot,” while another read, “Stop the racism.”

