Rural Viroqua dairy farmers diversify with on-farm Klinkner Kountry Store

The Klinkners decided to create the store in a small granary on their farm that they’d been using only for storage. They remodeled it with the help of some of their children and Rob’s father, Arnie Klinkner. The Klinkners have five children, Reagan, Garrison, Rubi, Ginger and Rylan.

The store’s local frozen meats include beef raised on the Klinkner farm (the family soon will have its own pork and lamb for sale) as well as pork, eggs and produce provided by other area farmers. Meats for sale include steaks, roasts, hamburger, bratwurst, ring bologna and snack sticks.

Klinkner Kountry Store also sells deli salads – such as potato salad and macaroni salad – made by Lora Dolan-Aspenson of Viroqua. The Westby Cooperative Creamery products carried by the store include string cheese, cheese curds, cottage cheese, sour cream and various other kinds of cheese.

And on most Fridays, the store has doughnuts made by Hansen’s Country Bakery near La Farge.

The farm store also sells Schwan’s Ice Cream novelty items, soda pop and water. And it sells country decor, which Gail described as “miscellaneous decoration items that people might want for their homes.”

A kitchen table with chairs is in the middle of the store.