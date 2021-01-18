Russell scores 31 points in loss

The Hawks, who overcame 24 turnovers, took their first lead at 13-11 on a pair of free throws by Young, who threw an arching alley-oop pass on the next possession to Collins for a dunk. Atlanta took its first double-digit lead midway through the second quarter when Young fed Huerter an alley-oop pass for a fast-break dunk.

John Collins had 15 points and a career-high five blocks for the Hawks.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez because of COVID-19 protocols. Minnesota’s game Friday against Memphis was postponed when Towns, who averages a team-high 22 points, revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hawks: Were without Cam Reddish (knee), Danilo Gallinari (ankle), Kris Dunn (ankle) and Bogdan Bodganovic (knee). ... Coach Lloyd Pierce said Reddish and Gallinari could be back later this week. ... Are 17-9 in Atlanta on the King holiday. Atlanta was King’s hometown.

SPECIAL DAY