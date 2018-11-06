Democrat John Sacia led Republican Rick Niemeier in Tuesday’s special election for Trempealeau County district attorney with about half precincts reporting.
Sacia beat recall target Taavi McMahon in the Aug. 14 Democratic primary.
Sacia, 35, ran on a platform of accountability and transparency, hoping to regain the trust and respect of community members, businesses and law enforcement in the wake of McMahon’s controversy-marred term.
Sacia, who touted his experience as Trempealeau County assistant district attorney, said: “The priority is to get us out of the headlines for the wrong reasons and back in the courtroom to help victims.”
Niemeyer, 47, corporation counsel for Trempealeau County, said he offers residents a “clean slate” with a promise of integrity, dedication and experience. Among his priorities will be addressing inefficiencies in the DA office and redirecting unnecessary spending into programming, as well as reinstating domestic violence court.
Elsewhere ...
In the Monroe County Sheriff race, Wes Revels led Jeff Schwanz by a 2-to-1 margin with 28 percent of precincts reporting.
Revels, former city of Tomah police chief, was making his second bid for sheriff. He won a four-way Republican primary in August.
Schwanz is a corrections officer in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. This is his first bid to become the sheriff. He was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Incumbent Republican Sheriff Scott Perkins didn’t seek re-election.
In Jackson County, incumbent Democrat Duane Waldera led Republican challenger Jeremy Isensee by a 2-to-1 margin with 77 percent of precincts reporting.
In Trempealeau County, Democrat Brett Semingson led Kevin Deeren 54 percent to 46 percent with 42 percent of precincts reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.