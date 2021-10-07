Sadie is a gorgeous brindle girl with the cutest eye patch! She's looking for an active family to go on... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving four vehicles Sunday in Monroe County.
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
La Crosse firefighters found a dead body after responding to a report of an activated smoke detector Monday.
A 44-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 65 years in prison after his arrest Sept. 30 on child pornography charges.
Burlington's city attorney said requiring the flag be taken down would likely be a free speech violation.
A 21-year-old Onalaska man who was free on bond after being accused of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was charged Wednesday in La Crosse…
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
Audiolust Records and Abracadabra Refurbished have expanded with recent moves to new, larger La Crosse locations.
Viterbo University will honor nine graduates at its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 8, as part of the annual Viter…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.