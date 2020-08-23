Saito holds on for second title

This time, with just four laps remaining after Pigot crashed, there really wasn't enough time to allow for a proper shootout. Dixon had figured he would ultimately run down Sato as Sato worked through lapped traffic, and he believed Sato's team was cutting it close on fuel.

None of it mattered in the end as Sato was able to coast around the speedway then ride the lift new track owner Roger Penske installed to take the winner to an elevated victory circle. Along for the ride were team owners Bobby Rahal, the 1986 Indy 500 winner, and David Letterman, his mask buried in an unruly gray beard as he greeted Sato.

Sato became the first Japanese winner of the Indy 500 in 2017. Graham Rahal, Sato’s teammate at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, was third behind Dixon.

Sato knew Dixon was going to be tough to beat under green.

“I know Scott was coming right through, out of turn four, he was screaming coming,” Sato said. “I had to hold him off.”