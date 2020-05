Sandra K. Levit, 51, no permanent address, was charged May 29 with possession with intent to deliver 3 to 10 grams of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Levit had eight bags of methamphetamine containing more than 6 grams of meth and two glass pipes with meth residue May 18 when she was arrested after smoking meth in her vehicle on the 3300 block of Commerce Street, according to the complaint.