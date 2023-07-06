Sarah Ludington grew up in Akron, Ohio living in old houses and trying to save every scrap of schoolwork, which probably helped foster an interest in all things related to history and preservation. Though graduating with a BA from UWL in costume design for theatre, an interest in the city’s history and architecture persisted. Throughout parenthood, a brief bout of grad school, and a career as a bookseller, she would spend her free time researching maps, houses, and bits of local trivia. She’s thrilled to now be a part of the Archives Department of the La Crosse Public Library as an Associate Librarian.
Sarah Ludington
From the The voices behind Dark La Crosse Stories series
