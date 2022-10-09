Saturday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd volleyball wins Somerset invitational

SOMERSET — The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team went unbeaten on the way to a Somerset invitational championship on Saturday.

Stanley-Boyd defeated Glenwood City, Barron, Ellsworth and Somerset on the way to the championship.

Emily Brenner had 46 kills to lead the Orioles (27-6) while Teagen Becker had 21 kills. Kaden Drehmel and Avery Vait had 45 assists apiece, Tina Benson had 52 digs and Kayte Licht had 41 digs.

Cadott 2-2 at Altoona

At Altoona, the Hornets beat Unity and Osceola and fell to Eau Claire North and McDonell at the Altoona invite.

Lauryn Goettl had a team-high 32 kills, six aces, 31 assists and 32 digs for the Hornets. Elly Eiler had 22 kills, 16 assists and 21 digs, Emma Kowalczyk added 11 kills and 26 digs and Makenna Harel had 24 digs and three aces for Cadott.

Cross Country

McDonell's Pfeifer 10th at Eau Claire Memorial

At Eau Claire, Paul Pfeifer finished 10th to lead the Macks at the Old Abe Invitational.

Pfeifer timed in at 16 minutes, 59.3 to finish near the front as Glenwood City's JJ Williams won the race in 16:16.1. Benjamin Cihasky led Chi-Hi by taking 14th place in 17:09.9.

As a team Chi-Hi finished sixth with a score of 189 as Kansas Smith (40th), Jake Mason (41st), Mason Fredrickson (42nd) and Christian Crumbaker (53rd) were the other scoring finishers. McDonell was 10th as a team (267) as Cooper Mittermeyer (49th), Eddie Mittermeyer (64th), Harrison Bullard (70th) and Corbin Holm (75th) as the other scorers behind Pfeifer. Eau Claire Memorial won the team title with 34.

Jordan Chen finished 40th for the Chi-Hi girls to lead the way. Noelle Simetkosky (68th), Ireland McQuillan (72nd), Mckenzie Simonson (75th) and Lizzy Dallas (81st) were the other scores as Chi-Hi was 12th as a team with 308 points. McDonell was 17th with 490 points, led by Christie Abbe (82nd), Olivia Heidtke (92nd), Evan Bushman (101st), Megan Hanson (105th) and Maria Herron (110th). D.C. Everest's Sara Mlodik won the race in 17:44.7 and Duluth East (Minn.) was victorious in team action with 70 points.