Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 58, Mississippi Valley Christian 44
Aledo (Mercer County) 49, Abingdon 36
Altamont 51, Effingham St. Anthony 32
Anna-Jonesboro 60, West Frankfort 58
Armstrong 51, Illinois Lutheran 48, OT
Beardstown 71, Calhoun 58
Belleville West 63, Metro-East Lutheran 35
Belvidere North 53, Belvidere 16
Bloomington Christian 47, Momence 44, OT
Blue Ridge 51, Heritage 50
Bluford Webber 73, Cobden 41
Bogan 61, Dyett 60
Bolingbrook 60, Loyola 52
Breese Central 61, Highland 43
Camanche, Iowa 76, Riverdale 43
Canton 51, Geneseo 24
Carterville 54, Benton 40
Catlin (Salt Fork) 52, Fisher 30
Centralia 51, Triad 39
Champaign St. Thomas More 57, LeRoy 45
Chatham Glenwood 51, Champaign Central 47
Chicago (Butler) 66, Milwaukee School of Languages, Wis. 55
Chicago (Christ the King) 80, Woodstock Marian 48
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 66, Evergreen Park 63
Chicago Ag Science 54, Oak Lawn Richards 44
Chicago CICS-Longwood 60, Bogan 57
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 60, Fenwick 57
Clifton Central 37, Milford 36
Clinton 76, Moweaqua Central A&M 44
Crystal Lake Central 47, Woodstock 38
DePue 61, LaMoille 48
Deerfield 61, Willowbrook 59
Delavan 47, Illini Central 29
Downers North 63, Chicago (Lane) 43
East St. Louis 66, Christian Brothers College, Mo. 54
Easton Valley, Iowa 33, Lena-Winslow 28
Evanston Township 54, Niles Notre Dame 38
Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Beecher 39
Farina South Central 59, Neoga 47
Farmington 41, Kewanee 37
Flora 37, Hamilton County 31
Freeburg 50, McGivney Catholic High School 43
Fulton 51, Sterling Newman 46
Geneva 52, Downers South 30
Glenbard West 64, OPRF 52
Glenbrook South 69, Rockford Auburn 39
Goreville 77, Woodlawn 49
Grant Park 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61
Grant Park 70, Kankakee Grace Christian 36
Greenfield-Northwestern 63, Pawnee 32
Hampshire 59, Wheaton North 51
Harvey Thornton 64, Brooks Academy 60
Heritage Christian, Ind. 73, Christian Liberty Academy 48
Herrin 62, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 59
Hillcrest 67, Homewood-Flossmoor 65
Hinsdale Central 61, Lincoln-Way East 54
Hope Academy 65, Kenosha Tremper, Wis. 54
Hyde Park 54, Aurora (West Aurora) 52, OT
IC Catholic 55, Northridge Prep 48
Indian Creek 66, Kirkland Hiawatha 48
Jerseyville Jersey 60, Pittsfield 33
Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Herscher 27
Kennedy 75, Chicago ( SSICP) 51
L.F. Academy 54, Antioch 50, OT
La Salle-Peru 55, St. Bede 48
Lake Park 45, Bensenville (Fenton) 33
Lake Zurich 59, Wheeling 52
Lemont 52, Lincoln Way Central 44
Libertyville 55, Hersey 45
Lincoln 42, Eisenhower 35
Lyons 61, Riverside-Brookfield 49
Manteno 60, Seneca 56
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Morgan Park 46
Marion 68, Newton 47
Mascoutah 48, Eureka 45
Massac County 86, Cairo 40
Metamora 53, Peoria (H.S.) 44
Metea Valley 66, Andrew 50
Mississippi Valley Christian 44, Faith Bible Christian 39
Moline 72, Rolling Meadows 53
Montverde Academy, Fla. 90, St. Rita 70
Mount Vernon 56, Breese Mater Dei 37
Mt. Zion 57, Jacksonville 50
Mundelein 48, St. Viator 46
Murphysboro 51, Greenville 27
Naperville Neuqua Valley 58, Minooka 35
Naperville North 68, Aurora (East) 54
Nashville 49, Carlyle 43
Nazareth 48, St. Ignatius 45
New Trier 58, DePaul College Prep 42
Niles North 78, Amundsen 58
Noblesville Home School, Ind. 69, Homeschool Resource Center 33
Nokomis 49, South County 32
Normal University 76, Princeton 69
North Lawndale 67, St. Charles North 51
Oak Forest 54, Lincoln Way West 47
Okawville 65, Lebanon 21
Orr 53, Fenger 19
Palatine 67, Warren Township 44
Peoria Manual 57, Morton 52, OT
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Galesburg 41
Peotone 49, Woodland 35
Piasa Southwestern 49, Maryville Christian 40
Pinckneyville 50, Teutopolis 41
Pleasant Plains 79, Bloomington Central Catholic 65
Pontiac 70, Champaign Centennial 57
Proviso West 69, Proviso East 68
Raymond Lincolnwood 52, Staunton 45
Red Bud 55, Waterloo Gibault 44
Reed-Custer 54, Gilman Iroquois West 49
Rich Township 84, Dunbar 52
Richwoods 65, Decatur MacArthur 61
Riverton 64, Buffalo Tri-City 35
Robinson 76, Mounds Meridian 58
Rochelle 71, Plano 62
Rochester 64, Pana 48
Rock Island 72, Bloomington 53
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Springfield Lanphier 33
Sandburg 69, Argo 37
Sandwich 51, Morris 37
Senn 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 52
Shelbyville 56, Warrensburg-Latham 41
Simeon 70, Central (Cape Girardeau), Mo. 57
Somonauk 77, Leland 40
South Fulton 52, Rushville-Industry 49
St. Anne 63, Coal City 58
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Charleston 51
Steeleville 51, Christopher 46
Tri-County 62, Villa Grove/Heritage 50
Tuscola 58, Sullivan 27
United Township High School 73, Pekin 44
Urbana 62, Danville 55
Vernon Hills 73, Grant 53
Von Steuben 88, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 59
Walther Christian Academy 63, Westmont 43
Waltonville 40, Chester 38
Waubonsie Valley 65, Plainfield East 52
Wayne City 62, Johnston City 58
Wells 64, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 49
Whitney Young 68, Chaminade, Mo. 57
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 51, Brownstown-St Elmo 44
Woodlawn 47, Collins Academy 37
Yorkville 69, Oswego 56
Yorkville Christian 66, Peoria Quest 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crystal Lake South vs. Marengo, ccd.
Oregon vs. Dixon, ppd.
Rock Falls vs. Winnebago, ccd.
Rockford Lutheran vs. Byron, ppd.
South Beloit vs. East Peoria, ccd.
Taft vs. Yorkville Christian, ccd.
Washington vs. Marmion, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/