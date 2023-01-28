 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Scores

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 58, Mississippi Valley Christian 44

Aledo (Mercer County) 49, Abingdon 36

Altamont 51, Effingham St. Anthony 32

Anna-Jonesboro 60, West Frankfort 58

Armstrong 51, Illinois Lutheran 48, OT

Beardstown 71, Calhoun 58

Belleville West 63, Metro-East Lutheran 35

Belvidere North 53, Belvidere 16

Bloomington Christian 47, Momence 44, OT

Blue Ridge 51, Heritage 50

Bluford Webber 73, Cobden 41

Bogan 61, Dyett 60

Bolingbrook 60, Loyola 52

Breese Central 61, Highland 43

Camanche, Iowa 76, Riverdale 43

Canton 51, Geneseo 24

Carterville 54, Benton 40

Catlin (Salt Fork) 52, Fisher 30

Centralia 51, Triad 39

Champaign St. Thomas More 57, LeRoy 45

Chatham Glenwood 51, Champaign Central 47

Chicago (Butler) 66, Milwaukee School of Languages, Wis. 55

Chicago (Christ the King) 80, Woodstock Marian 48

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 66, Evergreen Park 63

Chicago Ag Science 54, Oak Lawn Richards 44

Chicago CICS-Longwood 60, Bogan 57

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 60, Fenwick 57

Clifton Central 37, Milford 36

Clinton 76, Moweaqua Central A&M 44

Crystal Lake Central 47, Woodstock 38

DePue 61, LaMoille 48

Deerfield 61, Willowbrook 59

Delavan 47, Illini Central 29

Downers North 63, Chicago (Lane) 43

East St. Louis 66, Christian Brothers College, Mo. 54

Easton Valley, Iowa 33, Lena-Winslow 28

Evanston Township 54, Niles Notre Dame 38

Fairbury Prairie Central 63, Beecher 39

Farina South Central 59, Neoga 47

Farmington 41, Kewanee 37

Flora 37, Hamilton County 31

Freeburg 50, McGivney Catholic High School 43

Fulton 51, Sterling Newman 46

Geneva 52, Downers South 30

Glenbard West 64, OPRF 52

Glenbrook South 69, Rockford Auburn 39

Goreville 77, Woodlawn 49

Grant Park 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61

Grant Park 70, Kankakee Grace Christian 36

Greenfield-Northwestern 63, Pawnee 32

Hampshire 59, Wheaton North 51

Harvey Thornton 64, Brooks Academy 60

Heritage Christian, Ind. 73, Christian Liberty Academy 48

Herrin 62, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 59

Hillcrest 67, Homewood-Flossmoor 65

Hinsdale Central 61, Lincoln-Way East 54

Hope Academy 65, Kenosha Tremper, Wis. 54

Hyde Park 54, Aurora (West Aurora) 52, OT

IC Catholic 55, Northridge Prep 48

Indian Creek 66, Kirkland Hiawatha 48

Jerseyville Jersey 60, Pittsfield 33

Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Herscher 27

Kennedy 75, Chicago ( SSICP) 51

L.F. Academy 54, Antioch 50, OT

La Salle-Peru 55, St. Bede 48

Lake Park 45, Bensenville (Fenton) 33

Lake Zurich 59, Wheeling 52

Lemont 52, Lincoln Way Central 44

Libertyville 55, Hersey 45

Lincoln 42, Eisenhower 35

Lyons 61, Riverside-Brookfield 49

Manteno 60, Seneca 56

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Morgan Park 46

Marion 68, Newton 47

Mascoutah 48, Eureka 45

Massac County 86, Cairo 40

Metamora 53, Peoria (H.S.) 44

Metea Valley 66, Andrew 50

Mississippi Valley Christian 44, Faith Bible Christian 39

Moline 72, Rolling Meadows 53

Montverde Academy, Fla. 90, St. Rita 70

Mount Vernon 56, Breese Mater Dei 37

Mt. Zion 57, Jacksonville 50

Mundelein 48, St. Viator 46

Murphysboro 51, Greenville 27

Naperville Neuqua Valley 58, Minooka 35

Naperville North 68, Aurora (East) 54

Nashville 49, Carlyle 43

Nazareth 48, St. Ignatius 45

New Trier 58, DePaul College Prep 42

Niles North 78, Amundsen 58

Noblesville Home School, Ind. 69, Homeschool Resource Center 33

Nokomis 49, South County 32

Normal University 76, Princeton 69

North Lawndale 67, St. Charles North 51

Oak Forest 54, Lincoln Way West 47

Okawville 65, Lebanon 21

Orr 53, Fenger 19

Palatine 67, Warren Township 44

Peoria Manual 57, Morton 52, OT

Peoria Notre Dame 55, Galesburg 41

Peotone 49, Woodland 35

Piasa Southwestern 49, Maryville Christian 40

Pinckneyville 50, Teutopolis 41

Pleasant Plains 79, Bloomington Central Catholic 65

Pontiac 70, Champaign Centennial 57

Proviso West 69, Proviso East 68

Raymond Lincolnwood 52, Staunton 45

Red Bud 55, Waterloo Gibault 44

Reed-Custer 54, Gilman Iroquois West 49

Rich Township 84, Dunbar 52

Richwoods 65, Decatur MacArthur 61

Riverton 64, Buffalo Tri-City 35

Robinson 76, Mounds Meridian 58

Rochelle 71, Plano 62

Rochester 64, Pana 48

Rock Island 72, Bloomington 53

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Springfield Lanphier 33

Sandburg 69, Argo 37

Sandwich 51, Morris 37

Senn 55, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 52

Shelbyville 56, Warrensburg-Latham 41

Simeon 70, Central (Cape Girardeau), Mo. 57

Somonauk 77, Leland 40

South Fulton 52, Rushville-Industry 49

St. Anne 63, Coal City 58

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Charleston 51

Steeleville 51, Christopher 46

Tri-County 62, Villa Grove/Heritage 50

Tuscola 58, Sullivan 27

United Township High School 73, Pekin 44

Urbana 62, Danville 55

Vernon Hills 73, Grant 53

Von Steuben 88, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 59

Walther Christian Academy 63, Westmont 43

Waltonville 40, Chester 38

Waubonsie Valley 65, Plainfield East 52

Wayne City 62, Johnston City 58

Wells 64, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 49

Whitney Young 68, Chaminade, Mo. 57

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 51, Brownstown-St Elmo 44

Woodlawn 47, Collins Academy 37

Yorkville 69, Oswego 56

Yorkville Christian 66, Peoria Quest 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crystal Lake South vs. Marengo, ccd.

Oregon vs. Dixon, ppd.

Rock Falls vs. Winnebago, ccd.

Rockford Lutheran vs. Byron, ppd.

South Beloit vs. East Peoria, ccd.

Taft vs. Yorkville Christian, ccd.

Washington vs. Marmion, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

