For the umpteenth time, I’ve failed to receive an invitation to speak at any college commencement ceremonies this spring. Wait until next year, right?

But just in case there’s a last-minute emergency on the speakers’ circuit, I have a speech ready to go.

My message to the class of 2023? How to start down the path of getting your financial life in order, one penny at a time. It’s a journey that starts right at graduation.

Here’s a strategy to follow:

Step 1: Map out your financial goals

Do you need to save money for a car? Are you thinking about a nice vacation? Start with attainable goals — then adjust to something bigger, perhaps like buying a home. How do you know if you’re making progress on your financial goals if you don’t have a map or plan to get there?

If budgeting is not your thing, sign up for free services offered by online companies such as The Mint or Credit Karma, or purchase high-tech tools that will help you organize a financial to-do list (chores and weekly appointments, too).

Step 2: Pay yourself first

Whether it’s $50 or $100 out of each paycheck — or more — get in the habit of parking money in a savings or investment account. Set up an automatic deposit with your employer so the money is swept right into your account without you ever seeing it.

This is money that you won’t touch for concert tickets, lattes, smoothies and other small purchases, but it could be used for emergencies. The amount makes no difference. The important concept here is to develop the savings habit. It’s a good feeling to know.

To this day, I still toss spare change into a glass jar, then when it’s full I take it to the bank to be counted and deposited in my emergency savings account.

Step 3: Understand compound interest

This is the concept of earning interest on top of the money invested in your savings or investment account. It adds up over time.

There’s no better time to start the compound machine than when you’re fresh out of school and starting a job.

The earlier you start, the better. Let Father Time do the rest.

Step 4: Free is good

If your new employer offers to match your contributions up to a certain limit on the 401(k) retirement plan, take advantage of it to the max. It’s one of the best perks a company can offer.

Step 5: Get a handle on debt

If you have student loans, contact the loan servicing company, and find out your repayment options regardless of the debate in Washington over loan deferments.

Secondly, if you’re already in debt on credit cards, ask for help. Most banks will work with you to come up with better repayment terms. One strategy: Pay off your credit card with the highest balance and interest rate while making at least the minimum payment on any other plastic. Once the most expensive card is paid off, move to the next plastic.

Step 6: Know your score

You are entitled to free copies of your credit report and scores every year from the three reporting companies — TransUnion, Experian and Equifax. Go to www.annualcreditreport.com.