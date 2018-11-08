More than $1,100,700 in disaster loans have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for 36 businesses and residents with losses resulting from severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides in Wisconsin from Aug. 17 through Sept. 14, 2018.
SBA Business Recovery Centers can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and help businesses in completing the SBA application. The office in Vernon County is in the basement conference room at 318 Fairline Drive, Viroqua. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Monday, when federal offices will observe Veterans Day.
The disaster declaration covers Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties in Wisconsin, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Rock, Trempealeau, Waushara and Wood in Wisconsin; Allamakee and Clayton in Iowa; Houston and Winona in Minnesota.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 1-800-621-3362.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 17, 2018. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 18, 2019.
