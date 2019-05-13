The Tomah High School junior varsity boys golf team took second at a Mississippi Valley Conference match April 25 at Onalaska’s Coulee Golf Bowl.
Ty Schanhofer led the Timberwolves with a consistent round of 45. He scored six or lower on all nine holes and tied for fourth-lowest in the 28-golfer field.
Carson Brieske was next for the Timberwolves with a 49, followed by Malachi Murry (55), Carson Lindauer (57) and Matthew Miller (73).
Team scores: Onalaska 178, Tomah 206, Sparta 215, La Crosse Aquinas 220, Holmen 227.
The Tomah jayvees travel to Holmen Tuesday, May 16 for their final meet of the season at an 11-team invitational hosted by Drugan’s Castle Mound.
