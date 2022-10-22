School Board Member at Large: Karl Sonneman

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I was born in Winona, attended Madison School and Central Junior High School and graduated from Winona High School. I have a BA in Economics from Northwestern University and a J.D. from George Washington University Law School. I practiced law with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and then for the past 32 years in private practice in Winona. I am married to the Winona County Attorney and have three children, who are graduates of Winona High School."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I am running because I believe that the District is in a better position today than it was four years ago when I joined the school board and I want to sustain the improvement. To keep going, we need to spend public dollars wisely and continue to attract and retain outstanding teachers. We need to empower teachers and safety staff to keep discipline and good order in schools and classrooms while respecting all students, and give our teachers the support to do this."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"COVID has greatly impacted students’ learning, has worn out staff, and made purchasing more costly. COVID financial aid is likely to disappear in the next several years. Students have fallen behind in certain subjects and remediation for all students is going to be need for at least several years before we can safely claim to have caught up. Although Winona is in better shape than elsewhere, suitable staff are not available to cover present needs and to provide relief for existing staff. The Board may seek authority to sell bonds to implement significant facility improvements and has recently seen a significant increase in costs for undertaking similar improvements. Solving all these problems at the same time will require the Board’s full attention because there are no easy solutions. Positive debate and consultation with knowledgeable staff and advisors will be necessary to address this."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Safety is a primary concern. We need to empower teachers to discipline students and support teachers who impose discipline or ask for assistance in addressing discipline. Teachers are expected to be able to balance to roles of teaching while maintaining discipline and safety. The Board needs to write and enforce a policy that describes these roles and actions and provide for training in the execution of such policies. The presence of “safety officers” is supportive of this approach. Further, schools must integrate discipline within the schools with the juvenile justice system, such that there is an appropriate, advancing scale of consequences to address behaviors by adolescent students."