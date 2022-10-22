School Board Member at Large: Nancy Denzer

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"My name is Nancy Denzer. I grew up in Minnesota City and am a product of Winona Area Public Schools. I’ve resided in Winona for the majority of my life. I’ve been married to Maynard Johnson for 44 years. Our two children are WAPS graduates and both choose to be licensed educators as their profession. I received my Bachelors, Masters and Education Specialist from Winona State University. I served 34 years in public education before retiring in 2018 as a principal with Rochester Public Schools. I have served on a variety of local boards over the years. Most recently I served on the HOPE Harbor board; currently serve as the secretary on the Winona Family Y board and am in my Fourth year of serving on the WAPS school board. I have been elected by my school board peers as board chair all four years."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I’ve been serving on the school board for the past four years as board chair. I am committed to serving all the students, staff and greater community with integrity, honesty and work it takes to stay focused on the overall goal of providing high quality equitable education in a safe, reliable environment. I have a complete understanding of the budget, curriculum, staffing, what it takes to lead large systems and the ability to listen and learn from those serving and those being served by WAPS. I value the community and believe that the public schools have an important role to play in the current and future health of the Winona Area. Serving on the board requires asking hard, thoughtful questions, working with a diverse team of board colleagues and honoring the outcome of votes that are taken by supporting the majority vote and the greater good of our school community."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"My top priority is continuing to provide quality education with highly trained staff in an equitable and safe manner; where all students are valued, respected and given opportunities that are available to everyone. I am committed to following through on the board and community task force plan to ask the voters to support a referendum that will enhance academics in 21st century environments. The referendum has the potential to provide necessary academic support to our students, be a resource for other education choices and support the work of the cities within the school district boundaries to make this community a choice for new families to move to, live and work in and complement all the opportunities available in the greater Winona Area."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"The community has shared concerns about some behaviors which are being addressed through a commitment by the board and staff to provide consistent, researched based building wide strategies using PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports). The board is in conversation with district administration and staff with ongoing updates on the progress being made and staff development that is needed. Another concern that has come to our attention is the overall mental health of students and staff. The board continues to work with staff to determine specific needs and resources that can be provided. As a board member it’s important that when the community asks questions that we respond to them and look into ways to resolve concerns through using the appropriate methods available to us. It’s important to remember that the school board's major responsibility is to rely on our district staff to work with the board on resolutions."