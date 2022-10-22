School Board Member District 1: Pete Watkins

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I am Pete Watkins, one of two candidates running for Winona Area Public School Board, District 1. My family and I moved to Winona in 2011. My wife Laura and I have been married for 25 years and have three children. Laura is a public-school special education teacher for Rochester Public Schools. All three of our kids attended Winona Area Public Schools. Our oldest son Cam is a junior at Minnesota State Mankato majoring in Construction Management. Our daughter Mae is a freshman at UW-Eau Claire pursuing a degree in nursing. Our youngest son Seth is a freshman at WSHS. I have a bachelor’s degree from MacMurray College and a master’s degree from Aurora University. I serve on the WAPS curriculum committee, coach youth sports in both Winona and Rollingstone and umpire youth baseball. I have worked in education for 25 years and currently serve at Winona State University."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"The five values that guide WAPS are Safety, Integrity, Inclusivity, Equity and Respect. In District 1, I am the only candidate that reflects those values.

"Further, having worked as a coach, instructor, and administrator in education for 25 years, I bring a background and perspective that will be valuable to the board. As the saying goes, 'We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.' For WAPS to thrive and grow, we need new approaches to old and persistent problems.

"For students, families, teachers and taxpayers, District 1 needs a representative who is true to the values of the district and can apply new thinking to old problems. Leading with values that have the best interests of students, teachers and taxpayers will always be step one for me as a member of the board."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"To learn – from a board member’s perspective – on the proposed referendum and some of the subsequent events that have happened surrounding it, such as the need to reject the HVAC bids that were presented.

"As a parent, WAPS curriculum committee member and a taxpayer, I have an understanding about the situation based on what I have seen in the media and researched on my own. However, we all know that there is more to process and decisions that have been made; all new board members will need to take a deep dive into data to gain perspective.

"From there, my priority is to ask questions and work with WAPS to ensure that the path we chose and promote is in the best interests of our students, families, taxpayers and community. Particularly, ensuring that the planning and proposals are in the best interests of today’s and tomorrow's students, families, and taxpayers."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Through my campaign website, www.WATKINSFORWINONASCHOOLS.org, our campaign Facebook page, attending voter forums and being active in the community, I have gained perspective from a wide range of stakeholders.

"The most common topic is the referendum itself and what the medium and long-term plan is for the district. There are many different directions the referendum can go, both if it passes and if it doesn’t. People want to know the details and understand how we are addressing the future of WAPS. Secondly, our community wants transparency in how decisions are made, money is spent and how specific topics such as school safety and extra/co-curricular programing is run.

"Operational transparency builds trust. To address the areas above, I will listen to our community, present these to the board, and most importantly, advocate for what is right and fits within our stated values of Safety, Integrity, Inclusivity, Equity and Respect."