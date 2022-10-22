School Board Member District 1: Ted Hazelton

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I'm a lifelong area resident. I grew up in Minnesota City and moved to Winona in 2001. I'm a WAPS graduate from the class of 1986. After graduation, I entered the work force. I'm single. No party affiliation, (school board seats are non partisan) Three children, my oldest son, Josh grew up in Waseca, MN. and now resides in Calgary, Alberta Canada. My younger son, Anakin is a 2019 WAPS graduate, and my daughter, Amelia is currently at the Middle School. I have 5 grandchildren that range from 8 years old down to 8 months old. (Jase, Amanda, Aiden, Shiloh, and Colton) I have a long history of community involvement. Member of Winona area Jaycee's, youth wrestling, WK Elementary PTA, previous school board member, served on school district committees and task forces, Bingo caller at the American Legion, railroad safety presenter, and helped with the Kiwanis Club Christmas tree pickup."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I have vast experience with school district issues as I am a parent in the district, a PTA member, and have volunteered in our schools. I held leadership positions in various civic groups and organizations, including secretary, treasurer, and vice president. I have been a chairman in many community events and activities over the years as well. In my employment, I am a lead person and oversee several people at a time. I also have experience as a board member in our district, as I had served a four year term from 2007 to 2010. I'm a problem solver, trouble shooter, and a listener. I take input from many points of view, ask questions, and do my homework by researching things, look over the data and all information before making a decision. All of these attributes would make me well qualified for the position that I am seeking."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"My top priority would be to restore public trust, accountability, credibility, and transparency back to our school district. We are lacking in this area big time. This affects everything from public perception, parental involvement, employee morale, and passage of future referendums. It also effects student learning and their emotional well being. Another thing that's linked to public trust is our enrollment figures. There are many options in Winona for education. Competition creates excellence! We need to let parents know that WAPS is an excellent choice, and has some of the best teachers. As public trust improves, so will our enrollment. We need to better promote our district. We as a district must be better stewards of our tax dollars. It's time to put the public back in our public schools. I also want to improve and encourage more parental involvement in our schools."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"The top two things I'm hearing from future constituents while I have been out door knocking and campaigning are the public trust issue and the spending practices of our school district. I eluded to the public trust issue above in question 3. I will address this by being up front and honest with the public. Provide accurate information and be transparent with the public. Use data driven decisions and common sense. Make parents, teachers, staff, and the public feel valued and appreciated. As for the financial concerns, I want to cut back on the amount of fees we pay to all these consulting firms. Collaborate with the city, county, and our higher learning institutions on cost savings initiatives. Reexamine our purchasing practices and do more competitive bidding for supplies. Examine what can be cut without affecting the classroom, like administration for example. Focus on our students first, not pet projects!"