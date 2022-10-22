School Board Member District 2: Michael Hanratty

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I live in Winona with my wife Jaime, who is a Winona Area Public Schools teacher, and our three children. I am the program director of the Adult Advocacy program at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, and I lead the program to make decisions regarding the personal affairs for individuals who cannot make decisions for themselves due to an injury or disability. In doing so, I have gained experience leading and advocating for the needs of vulnerable adults, giving me a unique perspective on our community."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I have learned many things about our public education system throughout my first term, and I look forward to continuing to learn and apply this knowledge at the board table to advocate for our district and public education. I had the privilege to be elected to the Minnesota School Board Association’s Delegate Assembly in my first term, where I was able to advocate for the needs of our district at the state level. I am also proud of my work on the Board Operations Committee, where I have used that opportunity to make changes to district policy using an equity lens."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"I continue to stand for educational equity for all students through policy reform and budget priorities."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"School safety and improving mental health supports in our school community. School safety is one topic I hear often from community members. Our students learn best in an environment that is safe. Our teachers and staff need a safe environment to do their jobs. The Covid pandemic was tragic for many reasons but as we evolve through it, we must focus on the needs of the mental health of our students and staff. The district can do this through policy and budgeting supports. In order to solve these two concerns, additional state funding is needed. I will continue to advocate for fully funding public education."