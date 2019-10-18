The Tomah School Board will set the property tax levy for the 2019-20 school year when it meets Monday, Oct. 21 at Robert Kupper Learning Center at 7 p.m.

School district electors passed a levy increase of 4.31 percent at the annual meeting Aug. 26. The budget projected a 2.57 increase in equalized property value and a tax increase of $13.14 on a $100,000 property.

The Aug. 26 vote was advisory. The board has final authority to set the levy after enrollment and equalized property values are determined.

The board will review the Sept. 20 pupil count in a separate agenda item.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Other agenda items include:

  • Report on the school district reading program.
  • Review plans for Oct. 25 teacher collaboration and training day.
  • Review strategic plan initiative.
  • Approval of school calendars for 2020-21 school year.
  • Review of school violence drills as mandated by state law.
  • Review of school district policies covering cash handling/deposits and school-sponsored trips.

Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., followed by the Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.