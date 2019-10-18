The Tomah School Board will set the property tax levy for the 2019-20 school year when it meets Monday, Oct. 21 at Robert Kupper Learning Center at 7 p.m.
School district electors passed a levy increase of 4.31 percent at the annual meeting Aug. 26. The budget projected a 2.57 increase in equalized property value and a tax increase of $13.14 on a $100,000 property.
The Aug. 26 vote was advisory. The board has final authority to set the levy after enrollment and equalized property values are determined.
The board will review the Sept. 20 pupil count in a separate agenda item.
Other agenda items include:
- Report on the school district reading program.
- Review plans for Oct. 25 teacher collaboration and training day.
- Review strategic plan initiative.
- Approval of school calendars for 2020-21 school year.
- Review of school violence drills as mandated by state law.
- Review of school district policies covering cash handling/deposits and school-sponsored trips.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., followed by the Personnel Committee at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.