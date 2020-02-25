School official accused of sex crimes released from custody

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin school superintendent accused of sex crimes was released from custody Monday under orders that he remain under house arrest.
Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs, 32, is charged in federal court with sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. Authorities say he recruited a minor for sex acts in 2015 and created a child pornography video involving that minor.
The Altoona school board chose Peggs as its new superintendent in February 2019, and he began serving in the position in July. Prior to that, he had been Altoona’s middle school principal since 2016.
Before that he had been middle and high school principal in Gilman, as well as that district’s athletic director beginning in 2014, said Wally Leipart, Gilman schools superintendent.
Peggs was a principal at the Gilman school district during the events described in the federal charges, Leipart said.
Ashley Peggs, the suspect’s wife, told WEAU-TV that her husband will be staying with family in Oregon, Wisconsin. She said he will not be allowed back in their home in Altoona.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger did not object to Peggs’ release. She told the court the case involved only one victim and Peggs stopped having contact with her when she turned 18, more than three years ago.
The order prohibits Peggs from being on Altoona School property and he is not allowed to have contact with any children, including his own.
The 32-year-old Peggs did not speak during an 18-minute detention hearing other than responding to yes or no questions from the judge.
Peggs’ federal public defender, Joseph Bugni, did not immediately return a message left Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Peggs taught seventh-grade science at Chippewa Falls Middle School from 2010 until he resigned in June 2014 to take an administrative position with the Gilman school district, according to his resignation letter.
The Chippewa Falls school district said in a statement last week: “We have no reason to believe that these allegations involve any of our students.”