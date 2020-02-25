School official accused of sex crimes released from custody

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin school superintendent accused of sex crimes was released from custody Monday under orders that he remain under house arrest.

Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs, 32, is charged in federal court with sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. Authorities say he recruited a minor for sex acts in 2015 and created a child pornography video involving that minor.

The Altoona school board chose Peggs as its new superintendent in February 2019, and he began serving in the position in July. Prior to that, he had been Altoona’s middle school principal since 2016.

Before that he had been middle and high school principal in Gilman, as well as that district’s athletic director beginning in 2014, said Wally Leipart, Gilman schools superintendent.

Peggs was a principal at the Gilman school district during the events described in the federal charges, Leipart said.

Ashley Peggs, the suspect’s wife, told WEAU-TV that her husband will be staying with family in Oregon, Wisconsin. She said he will not be allowed back in their home in Altoona.