BOYS SCORING LEADERS
|Name School
|Games-Points-Average
|Johnny Davis, Central
|11-262-23.8
|Elliot Bird, BRF
|11-227-20.6
|Grant Manke, Bangor
|11-226-20.5
|Riggin Beck, De Soto
|10-205-20.5
|Noah King, Caledonia
|13-245-18.8
|Malachi Athnos, West Salem
|12-222-18.5
|Mikkel Schutte, Houston
|12-212-17.7
|Alex VanGundy, Houston
|12-207-17.3
|Carson Arenz, Onalaska
|12-205-17.1
|Tyrell Stutley, Onalaska
|12-204-17.0
|Luke Schwartzhoff, La Crescent
|12-181-15.1
|Kyle Steien, Blair-Taylor
|12-177-14.7
|Zach Todd, La Crescent
|12-176-14.7
|Jordan Davis, Central
|11-159-14.5
|Matt Waldera, Blair-Taylor
|12-172-14.3
|James Hongerholt, Houston
|6-86-14.3
GIRLS SCORING LEADERS
|Name, School
|Games-Points-Average
|Katie Tornstrom, Caledonia
|10-224-24.4
|Lexi Wagner, G-E-T
|12-289-24.1
|Lexi Donarski, Aquinas
|15-338-22.5
|Madison Lindauer, Tomah
|15-302-20.1
|Alyssa Rostad, Houston
|15-296-19.7
|Emma Geiwitz, Houston
|15-268-17.8
|Danyelle Walder, Blair-Taylor
|13-207-15.9
|Claire Borsheim, Logan
|14-212-15.1
|Courtney Becker, Aquinas
|15-219-14.6
|Erika Simmons, Mel-Min
|12-264-13.7
|Linzy Sendelbach, Arcadia
|11-148-13.5
|Brooke Bentzen, West Salem
|14-186-13.3
|Olivia Gamoke, Onalaska
|10-132-13.2
|Mesa Byom, Mel-Min
|10-132-13.2
|Ellie Hoesley, Arcadia
|11-145-13.2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.