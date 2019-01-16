0
0
0
0
0

BOYS SCORING LEADERS

Name School Games-Points-Average
Johnny Davis, Central 11-262-23.8
Elliot Bird, BRF 11-227-20.6
Grant Manke, Bangor 11-226-20.5
Riggin Beck, De Soto 10-205-20.5
Noah King, Caledonia 13-245-18.8
Malachi Athnos, West Salem 12-222-18.5
Mikkel Schutte, Houston 12-212-17.7
Alex VanGundy, Houston 12-207-17.3
Carson Arenz, Onalaska 12-205-17.1
Tyrell Stutley, Onalaska 12-204-17.0
Luke Schwartzhoff, La Crescent 12-181-15.1
Kyle Steien, Blair-Taylor 12-177-14.7
Zach Todd, La Crescent 12-176-14.7
Jordan Davis, Central 11-159-14.5
Matt Waldera, Blair-Taylor 12-172-14.3
James Hongerholt, Houston 6-86-14.3

GIRLS SCORING LEADERS

Name, School Games-Points-Average
Katie Tornstrom, Caledonia 10-224-24.4
Lexi Wagner, G-E-T 12-289-24.1
Lexi Donarski, Aquinas 15-338-22.5
Madison Lindauer, Tomah 15-302-20.1
Alyssa Rostad, Houston 15-296-19.7
Emma Geiwitz, Houston 15-268-17.8
Danyelle Walder, Blair-Taylor 13-207-15.9
Claire Borsheim, Logan 14-212-15.1
Courtney Becker, Aquinas 15-219-14.6
Erika Simmons, Mel-Min 12-264-13.7
Linzy Sendelbach, Arcadia 11-148-13.5
Brooke Bentzen, West Salem 14-186-13.3
Olivia Gamoke, Onalaska 10-132-13.2
Mesa Byom, Mel-Min 10-132-13.2
Ellie Hoesley, Arcadia 11-145-13.2
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.