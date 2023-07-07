Scott Brouwer is the Archivist at the La Crosse Public Library Archives. He earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Information Studies and an M.A. in history from UW-Mas well. As the Archivist at LPL, he enjoys the many things he is involved in including: collection processing, website management, digital content management, research assistance, media consulting, local history reference, photo scanning, metadata creation and all aspects of the Dark La Crosse suite of programs. He is also the La Crosse Regional Operations Manager for America’s Pub Quiz, a free live-hosted trivia show at multiple venues in the La Crosse area.