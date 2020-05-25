Scott Fowler: Chase Elliott better watch out for locusts. NASCAR gods are unhappy with popular driver

But still — the guy is having a run of some serious bad luck. You have to feel for him.

One of the few things that Chase’s father Bill never won was the Coca-Cola 600, stock-car racing’s longest race. A win Sunday would have given Chase something that “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville” never had.

Gustafson’s decision to pit a driver two laps from the finish line was a curious one. Keselowski was certainly happy to see it, but allowed that it was a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation. If Elliott hadn’t pitted, some of the drivers right behind him would have and then tried to chase him down.

“When you are leading the race like that, people behind you are going to do the exact opposite of what you do,” Elliott said.

Raced Kyle Busch cleanlyElliott wasn’t surprised when the line of cars immediately behind him mostly stayed out. By the time the pit stop was over, he had dropped from first to 11th. He made it all the way back to third during the overtime period, but never came close to passing Johnson or Keselowski in overtime. He needed another caution flag to get another chance, but you know how Elliott’s luck is going these days.