Scott Windbiel, 43, of 711 Fifth Ave. S., was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Windbiel was found with between 25 to 30 used syringes and 4.1 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack Nov. 14, according to the complaint.
