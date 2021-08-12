Scott
Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or rest…
Powerful storms made Saturday the wettest day on record for the city of La Crosse.
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
Bobby Clayton pleaded guilty May 10 to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count each of burglary, battery, aggravated battery, …
A 21-year-old died Saturday during a two-vehicle crash in Union Township in Houston County, between Caledonia and Hokah, according to the Minn…
At least 20 structures in La Crosse County were damaged after nearly six inches of rain pelted the county over the weekend.
HOLMEN — The owners of Holmen’s newest restaurant say they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.
The School District of La Crosse has met with a variety of community stakeholders in focus groups over the past two months to examine options …
MADISON — A La Crosse man who planned and carried out a brutal home invasion on Seventh Street South last year with a female associate was sen…
Vehicle thefts in the city of La Crosse have nearly doubled in the past two years, but local law enforcement say the crime is mostly preventable.