‘Seeing people’s smiles again’

GREEN BAY — For his players who have yet to get vaccinated — whether they’re still mulling the idea or have basically made up their minds not to — Matt LaFleur has limited options for convincing them to do so.
“All you can do is give them the information,” the Green Bay Packers head coach said amid his team’s four training-camp practices last week. “It’s each individual’s own decision.”
That’s true. And with the NFL and NFL Players Association having decided against issuing a vaccination mandate to players, those who decide against getting the shot cannot be forced to do so.
That approach has created more than a few issues league-wide, from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley’s vocal protestations; to Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill saying the NFL “forced my hand” to get vaccinated because the league would make his “life miserable” if he didn’t; to NFLPA president JC Tretter, a former Packers center, blasting some of the league’s rules for identifying players who aren’t vaccinated.
As of late last week, LaFleur said the Packers were still below the 85% threshold for player vaccinations.
On a 90-man roster, that means at least a dozen players had yet to be vaccinated.
If LaFleur was looking for more motivational information to pass along to his players, the rival Minnesota Vikings provided some on Saturday when they lost three of their four quarterbacks to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, backup Nate Stanley and rookie Kellen Mond all missed Saturday’s practice after Mond reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and the other two were deemed high-risk close contacts. Because the two close contacts aren’t vaccinated, they are required to isolate for at least five days while the Vikings’ lone remaining QB, Jake Browning, is vaccinated and did not have to isolate.
Coach Mike Zimmer didn’t hide his frustration, saying that the situation was “why people should get vaccinated.”
“I’m disappointed this happened. I’m frustrated with, not just my football players that won’t get vaccinated, I’m frustrated with everybody (who isn’t vaccinated),” an angry Zimmer told Twin Cities reporters. “It’s disappointing. We’ll just do the best we can.”
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged last week that teams with low vaccination rates or with key players who choose to not get vaccinated are at a competitive disadvantage not only because of league rules designed to punish teams but also the protocols that make unvaccinated players’ daily routines cumbersome.
“It’s certainly something we’ve paid a lot of attention to,” Gutekunst said, calling the league’s deterrents “pretty strong” and adding that he believes the incentivizing of getting vaccinated worked with many players. “I like where we are right now, (compared to) maybe three or four weeks ago. There was a little bit of time in there where it was, ‘Man, this is going to be a big challenge.’ And I think as guys came in, there were some surprises that were nice.
“When our players really started to become educated about what was going to happen and how their daily life here was going to be, I think that probably helped some things.”
While unvaccinated players must undergo daily testing, must wear masks inside the facility, are subject to travel restrictions (like not leaving the team hotel on the road), are banned from social media and media sponsorship opportunities, and cannot eat with their teammates in the cafeteria, vaccinated players are largely able to live their football lives as they did in 2019, before the pandemic.
Vaccinated players don’t have to wear masks inside Lambeau Field (although the recent surge in the Delta variant may alter that), are only tested every two weeks, don’t need to observe physical distancing, can eat with their fellow vaccinated teammates in the cafeteria and are allowed to interact with vaccinated friends and family members on road trips.
“It feels good to have the boys back together,” tight end Robert Tonyan said. “Even just chilling in the locker room or in the cafeteria, I just think everyone’s just glad to kind of just be back to normal and have football again. That’s what we missed most (last season), just being on the field together and being in the locker room together and just kind of being around each other.
“It’s just kind of a normality — seeing people’s smiles again. That’s big time. I’m a guy who runs off of emotions and vibes, and just to see people smiling again, it just makes me happy. (People) are not hiding behind a mask, and you get to just finally see people’s emotions. A smile goes a long way.”
Added defensive tackle Kenny Clark: “It’s cool. With the relationships that everybody built since coach LaFleur’s been here, we’ve been a lot tighter team. Just seeing the guys again, being off so long and all the Zoom meetings and stuff like that, you didn’t get a chance to sit around and see guys in person. So, anytime you get a chance to see each other, it’s all love. It’s just a good feeling around the building, good energy.”
Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, meanwhile, said the league’s protocols haven’t created a vaccinated vs. non-vaccinated dynamic among players at this point.
“We’re here to do one job and that’s to come together as a team. Unvaccinated or vaccinated, we’re still pushing to be the team that we want to be,” Gary said. “A team is a team.”
That could be tested if the Packers suffer a COVID-19 outbreak that winds up hurting them in the standings, especially after the team handled the pandemic better than many other teams league-wide. The Packers had only three players contract the virus last season: Running back AJ Dillon, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, although Veldheer was almost certainly infected while he was with the Indianapolis Colts the previous week.
“I wasn’t in the NFL last season, obviously, but I think if last season taught us anything, it’s that we have to be able to run with whoever is available that week,” rookie center Josh Myers said. “COVID’s not gone. It can still get inside the locker room.”