The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council has opened proposals by individual artists to apply for the SEMAC grant categories, to be submitted no later than Feb. 1, 2020.
All proposed projects must begin no earlier than April 1, 2020, and be completed within 12 months, culminating with a capstone event to be made accessible to the public.
The two grant categories include the Advancing Artist grants, which recognize and reward artists for their work and amount to $5,000, and the Emerging Artist grants, offering small but critical support for specific projects and amount to $2,500.
Proposals will be accepted from individual artists who are age 18 or older on the grant deadline, not currently enrolled in high school, and are full-time residents of the SEMAC region, comprised of the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona. No matching funds are required for individual artist grants.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility or assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at www.semac.org. Online applications can be submitted at semac.org/grants/grant-applications.php
