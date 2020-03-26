2020 semifinal gamer: La Crosse Aquinas girls blow past Crandon

GREEN BAY — The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball has qualified to play in another WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

The Blugolds (25-1), who have won the last two state titles, used 23 points a piece from seniors Lexi Donarski and Taylor Theusch to beat Crandon 73-42 in a semifinal game at the Resch Center.

The WIAA has since canceled the rest of the tournament due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, leaving the Blugolds and Melrose-Mindoro (26-1) without the chance to play for the state championship for a third straight year.

Donarski finished with 23 points and added nine assists, seven steals and five rebounds as Aquinas won its 15th game in a row, pulling away from the Cardinals (21-5) in the second half. Theusch set a division record by making seven 3-pointers, and the Blugolds broke their own state tournament record with 12.

“She was solid,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of Lexi’s game. “I think she thinks she could have shot the ball better, but I was really happy with her.

“When you have players like Jacy Weisbrod and Taylor to fill up the basket when she gets the ball to them, it all works. Taylor setting the state (Division 4) record for 3-pointers in a game was just incredible.”