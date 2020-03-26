2020 semifinal gamer: La Crosse Aquinas girls blow past Crandon

GREEN BAY — The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball has qualified to play in another WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
The Blugolds (25-1), who have won the last two state titles, used 23 points a piece from seniors Lexi Donarski and Taylor Theusch to beat Crandon 73-42 in a semifinal game at the Resch Center.
The WIAA has since canceled the rest of the tournament due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, leaving the Blugolds and Melrose-Mindoro (26-1) without the chance to play for the state championship for a third straight year.
Donarski finished with 23 points and added nine assists, seven steals and five rebounds as Aquinas won its 15th game in a row, pulling away from the Cardinals (21-5) in the second half. Theusch set a division record by making seven 3-pointers, and the Blugolds broke their own state tournament record with 12.
“She was solid,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of Lexi’s game. “I think she thinks she could have shot the ball better, but I was really happy with her.
“When you have players like Jacy Weisbrod and Taylor to fill up the basket when she gets the ball to them, it all works. Taylor setting the state (Division 4) record for 3-pointers in a game was just incredible.”
Theusch’s 23 points matched Donarski’s out put, while Weisbrod added 15 points and senior Kayla Bahr eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Cardinals trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but used seven straight points to get within 34-25 with 3:10 left on the clock. The Blugolds closed out the half with consecutive 3-pointers by Donarski and Weisbrod.
Crandon was within 11 when Tabitha Renkas converted a drive to the basket to cut the Aquinas lead to 46-35 with 13:38 to go, but the Blugolds responded with a 15-1 run that put them in control for good. Theusch made three 3-pointers during that run.
“Renkas just killed us,” Dave Donarski said of the senior who scored 12 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. “But I will say that we held her to two points in the second half, so we did a better job there.”
