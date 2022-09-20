Sen. Miller congratulates La Crescent on completion of Wagon Wheel Trail Bridge

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday evening to celebrate the completion of the Wagon Wheel Trail Bridge in the city of La Crescent.

The bicycle/pedestrian bridge over Highway 14/61 in La Crescent was Phase 3 of the Wagon Wheel Trail project. The total cost of the bridge was $3.5 million. It included $2.5 million that was passed in the 2018 bonding bill and a $1 million grant from MnDOT.

“Congratulations to the City of La Crescent on the completion of the Wagon Wheel Trail Bridge!” Miller said. “This collaborative effort between the local community and the state of Minnesota is the result of people working together toward a common goal. I’m proud to have helped play a role in getting it done.”

The new bridge makes it safer for pedestrians and bikers to cross highway 14/61 and connects La Crescent to La Crosse via the Wagon Wheel Trail providing new economic development and tourism opportunities for the community.